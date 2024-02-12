Analyst Developer: TAX application (SAR) and Credit transfers application (KOS)

We are seeking a skilled and dedicated Analyst Developer to join our team, specializing in the development and maintenance of TAX (SAR) and Credit Transfers (KOS) applications. The Analyst Developer will play a crucial role in designing, implementing, and supporting software solutions for these applications to ensure their efficient operation and compliance with regulatory requirements.

What you’ll do:

Build features and applications that exceed the business specifications and requirements.

Analyze existing software applications and align them with BAU Support and other functional requirements from business users. (e.g. legislative requirements)

Write and test effective interfaces to other applications and services.

Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade software and assist in defect resolution and testing of applications.

Create technical documentation and provide technical direction, ensuring software development tasks align with operational goals.

Standby responsibilities, as and when required.

Your Expertise:

5-8 years’ experience in Mainframe Software Development.

Prior exposure to applications in Financial Services will be strongly recommended.

Proven record of exceptional work performance.

In-depth understanding and knowledge of IBM Assembler (mainly) and Cobol on the mainframe.

In-depth understanding and knowledge of Cobol on the mainframe.

In-depth understanding and knowledge of the mainframe development environment. (ROSCOE, TSO, Dumpmaster, IBM debug, etc.)

Basic understanding of TP monitors (e.g. IMS and CICS) and Data Management Systems (e.g. QSAM, DB2) will be strongly recommended.

Strong technical skills. (MQ, SQL, JCL and VSAM)

Sound understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organisation.

A good understanding of financial products, especially long-term insurance products.

Understanding the different flows/roles within SARS. (Directives, Annuities, IRP5, Interest Certificates, etc).

Understanding Payment Flows and Accounting.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position

Location: Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

