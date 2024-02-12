BI Analyst

Feb 12, 2024

Our client is looking for a BI Analyst to form part of their forward-thinking and visionary Analytics department. You will form part of a successful team and be situated in a bright, comfortable and busy environment.

The role of the Business Intelligence Analyst is to enhance and improve the top-line business understanding and decision-making processes by collecting, analysing, and reporting of data to the various business departments.
Job Responsibilities:

  • Create written reports and/or data visualisations that business stakeholders can use to monitor metrics and make decisions

Support the business operations in the following areas:

  • Accurate Reporting
  • Automation of manual processes
  • Analytical feedback to improve business productivity
  • Encourage and maintain a “customer service” philosophy within the BI team with business stakeholders
  • Translate business needs to technical specifications and deliver on the output
  • Debugging, monitoring and troubleshooting solutions
  • Continually look to improve resource requirements & advise the line manager of inefficiencies as they are encountered and work toward continuous improvement of systems that best serve business
  • Assist in the development of standardized tools, methodologies, and various business processes for the purpose of refining operational efficiency and identifying areas for improvement across business KPIs
  • Collect, sort, filter, analyse data and interpret the results to look for patterns and determine if the findings
  • Provide direction regarding patterns, trends, and market analysis to drive business decisions
  • Writing relational and multidimensional database queries
  • Building, implementing and supporting the BI solutions
  • Assist in problem resolution to the team through problem research
  • Perform administrative and other ad-hoc functions as and when required by the team

Minimum Qualifications and Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Diploma in ICT and Application Development /Btech Degree in Information Technology
  • Minimum of 3 years of experience as a Business Intelligence Analyst or similar position preferred
  • 2 years’ experience in a contact centre preferred
  • Accounting/Finance experience preferred
  • Familiarity with reporting in sales, marketing, and other operational departments

Experience in working with the following tools:

  • Microsoft BI Tools (SQL/SSIS/SSRS/SSAS/PowerBI)MySQL
  • R / Python
  • Expert capability in Microsoft Excel

  • Knowledge of business processes and functional areas
  • Possess experience in all stages of BI project work (requirements, design, implementation, testing and deployment)
  • Experience in estimating solution development and delivering solutions against those estimates

Desired Skills:

  • PowerBI
  • SQL
  • Analytics
  • Business Intelligence
  • BI Analyst
  • Microsoft BI

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Insurance
  • Group Life

Learn more/Apply for this position