BI Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Our client is looking for a BI Analyst to form part of their forward-thinking and visionary Analytics department. You will form part of a successful team and be situated in a bright, comfortable and busy environment.
The role of the Business Intelligence Analyst is to enhance and improve the top-line business understanding and decision-making processes by collecting, analysing, and reporting of data to the various business departments.
Job Responsibilities:
- Create written reports and/or data visualisations that business stakeholders can use to monitor metrics and make decisions
Support the business operations in the following areas:
- Accurate Reporting
- Automation of manual processes
- Analytical feedback to improve business productivity
- Encourage and maintain a “customer service” philosophy within the BI team with business stakeholders
- Translate business needs to technical specifications and deliver on the output
- Debugging, monitoring and troubleshooting solutions
- Continually look to improve resource requirements & advise the line manager of inefficiencies as they are encountered and work toward continuous improvement of systems that best serve business
- Assist in the development of standardized tools, methodologies, and various business processes for the purpose of refining operational efficiency and identifying areas for improvement across business KPIs
- Collect, sort, filter, analyse data and interpret the results to look for patterns and determine if the findings
- Provide direction regarding patterns, trends, and market analysis to drive business decisions
- Writing relational and multidimensional database queries
- Building, implementing and supporting the BI solutions
- Assist in problem resolution to the team through problem research
- Perform administrative and other ad-hoc functions as and when required by the team
Minimum Qualifications and Requirements:
- Matric
- Diploma in ICT and Application Development /Btech Degree in Information Technology
- Minimum of 3 years of experience as a Business Intelligence Analyst or similar position preferred
- 2 years’ experience in a contact centre preferred
- Accounting/Finance experience preferred
- Familiarity with reporting in sales, marketing, and other operational departments
Experience in working with the following tools:
- Microsoft BI Tools (SQL/SSIS/SSRS/SSAS/PowerBI)MySQL
- R / Python
- Expert capability in Microsoft Excel
- Knowledge of business processes and functional areas
- Possess experience in all stages of BI project work (requirements, design, implementation, testing and deployment)
- Experience in estimating solution development and delivering solutions against those estimates
Desired Skills:
- PowerBI
- SQL
- Analytics
- Business Intelligence
- BI Analyst
- Microsoft BI
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Insurance
- Group Life