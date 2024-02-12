Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

About our client:

Our client offers financial service solutions helping their clients achieve their dreams. With an emphasis on culture fit, they boast a dedicated team of over 600 employees, many with over a decade of tenure. They have built their culture on a feeling of togetherness, trust and respect and are always looking to support employees’ continuous learning. Using Agile, they provide diverse services with a focus on research, innovation and improvement.

What you will be doing:

Collaborate closely with clients, internal IT teams, and service providers.

Provide hands-on support as the first point of contact for system issues.

Lead operational meetings and contribute to insightful reporting.

Take charge of managing project scope changes to ensure client satisfaction.

Offer dedicated support to developers to optimise project delivery.

Guide tasks across all stages of the software development lifecycle.

Administer systems and manage releases for a seamless operational environment.

Foster clear communication and rapport with clients and team members.

Actively seek and implement opportunities to enhance service quality and productivity.

Continuously develop skills to boost personal effectiveness and efficiency.

What you need:

B.Com or Industrial Engineering degree or similar.

2 – 3 years’ experience in the Group Life and Risk industry.

Understanding of Group Life Insurance, SDLC, Project Management.

Strong communication skills.

Finance services experience is essential.

Knowledge of the Life Insurance Industry is a plus.

Job ID:

J104445

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Group Life & Risk

SDLC

Learn more/Apply for this position