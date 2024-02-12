Cold Room Technical Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg South

Lead the execution of cold room projects through technical expertise, end-to-end project management, compliance with regulations, and optimizing operational efficiencies.

Key Performance Areas:

Manage end-to-end cold room installations, including technical drawings, quotations, costing, installations, commissioning, and after-sale technical support

Cold Room component management, including calculating and selecting mechanical, electrical, and structural components and developing standard specifications

Component supplier management and supplier contract negotiations

Performance management and implement development strategies

Follow up on operational KPIs and continuously evaluate and improve cold room services

Customer and stakeholder relations, including site surveyors, landlords, and equipment users

Manage productivity, operational service costs, overheads

Team alignment, including maintenance and operational schedules

Regulatory compliance, including service agreements, and customer requirements, and adherence to SANS regulations

Facilitate new business setup and create a sustainable cold room stream

Minimum Requirements:

Must have a mechanical engineering qualification (or similar)

Minimum of 5 years experience in refrigeration systems, specializing in cold rooms, remote installations and cold room equipment selection

Background in refrigeration or FMCG/HORECA with proven experience in off-site cold room evaluations

Valid drivers license and willing to travel

Desired Skills:

Refrigeration

SANS

Cold Room

Technical Support

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Electrical Equipment Manufacturing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Strategic partner and provider of cooling and refrigeration solutions, in commercial refrigeration, beverage dispensing systems, glass packaging, and after-sales service to top beverage brands.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

