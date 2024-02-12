Cold Room Technical Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg South

Lead the execution of cold room projects through technical expertise, end-to-end project management, compliance with regulations, and optimizing operational efficiencies.
Key Performance Areas:
- Manage end-to-end cold room installations, including technical drawings, quotations, costing, installations, commissioning, and after-sale technical support
- Cold Room component management, including calculating and selecting mechanical, electrical, and structural components and developing standard specifications
- Component supplier management and supplier contract negotiations
- Performance management and implement development strategies
- Follow up on operational KPIs and continuously evaluate and improve cold room services
- Customer and stakeholder relations, including site surveyors, landlords, and equipment users
- Manage productivity, operational service costs, overheads
- Team alignment, including maintenance and operational schedules
- Regulatory compliance, including service agreements, and customer requirements, and adherence to SANS regulations
- Facilitate new business setup and create a sustainable cold room stream
Minimum Requirements:
- Must have a mechanical engineering qualification (or similar)
- Minimum of 5 years experience in refrigeration systems, specializing in cold rooms, remote installations and cold room equipment selection
- Background in refrigeration or FMCG/HORECA with proven experience in off-site cold room evaluations
- Valid drivers license and willing to travel
Desired Skills:
- Refrigeration
- SANS
- Cold Room
- Technical Support
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Electrical Equipment Manufacturing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Strategic partner and provider of cooling and refrigeration solutions, in commercial refrigeration, beverage dispensing systems, glass packaging, and after-sales service to top beverage brands.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund