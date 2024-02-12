Cold Room Technical Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg South

Feb 12, 2024

Lead the execution of cold room projects through technical expertise, end-to-end project management, compliance with regulations, and optimizing operational efficiencies.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Manage end-to-end cold room installations, including technical drawings, quotations, costing, installations, commissioning, and after-sale technical support
  • Cold Room component management, including calculating and selecting mechanical, electrical, and structural components and developing standard specifications
  • Component supplier management and supplier contract negotiations
  • Performance management and implement development strategies
  • Follow up on operational KPIs and continuously evaluate and improve cold room services
  • Customer and stakeholder relations, including site surveyors, landlords, and equipment users
  • Manage productivity, operational service costs, overheads
  • Team alignment, including maintenance and operational schedules
  • Regulatory compliance, including service agreements, and customer requirements, and adherence to SANS regulations
  • Facilitate new business setup and create a sustainable cold room stream

Minimum Requirements:

  • Must have a mechanical engineering qualification (or similar)
  • Minimum of 5 years experience in refrigeration systems, specializing in cold rooms, remote installations and cold room equipment selection
  • Background in refrigeration or FMCG/HORECA with proven experience in off-site cold room evaluations
  • Valid drivers license and willing to travel

Desired Skills:

  • Refrigeration
  • SANS
  • Cold Room
  • Technical Support
  • Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Electrical Equipment Manufacturing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Strategic partner and provider of cooling and refrigeration solutions, in commercial refrigeration, beverage dispensing systems, glass packaging, and after-sales service to top beverage brands.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund

