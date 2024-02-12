Control, Instrumentation and Automation Engineer

A reputable engineering firm based in Cape Town is currently in search of a Control, Instrumentation, and Automation Engineer to join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate will assume responsibility for managing projects of diverse scales and technical complexities, overseeing them from inception to fruition. This role demands a proactive approach to providing technical support across all business units, with a primary emphasis on nurturing positive client relationships, both existing and potential. Additionally, the candidate will contribute to tendering, quoting, and guiding junior staff members.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead project development from conceptualization to implementation.

Design electrical and instrumentation systems, including the creation of drawings, diagrams, and relevant documentation.

Ensure compliance with quality control standards as per ISO guidelines.

Manage document control for administrative and project-related tasks.

Conduct independent research on technical issues and emerging technologies.

Provide technical mentorship and assistance to junior engineers and technicians.

Prepare and present quotations and tenders, supporting contract pursuits and business development endeavours.

Independently manage projects, overseeing both technical and commercial aspects.

Engage professionally with clients to comprehend their needs and propose effective solutions.

Troubleshoot technical issues and offer fault-finding solutions.

Perform onsite commissioning of systems as necessary.

Willingness to travel domestically and internationally as required.

Demonstrate flexibility to work overtime to meet project deadlines.

Provide on-site supervision for projects of various sizes.

Maintain a professional demeaner and uphold the positive image of the company.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering or a related field.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in control, instrumentation, and automation engineering.

Proficiency in PLC programming, SCADA systems, and industrial automation.

Experience in designing and implementing control systems across different industries.

Familiarity with relevant safety regulations and standards.

Strong problem-solving and analytical abilities.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Contact Hire Resolve for you next career-changing move.

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Alyssa Marson, Tameaka Futcher, Elma Pelser or Henker Haremse at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Control

Instrumentation and Automation Engineer

Control

Instrumentation and Automation Engineer

Control

Instrumentation and Automation Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position