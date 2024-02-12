Data Analyst

Hybrid work model : 1- 2 day per week in the office

Data analyst – Value chain solutions

As part of the new Value Chain sloutions Team, you will be responsible for data analysis and solutions including design and implementation of a digital Supply Chain. You will work as the middle person between IT and the internal stakeholdrrs/customers.

Your duties:

Identify, analyse and resolve data queries within the data warehouse environment.

Execute data impact studies relating to the on-boarding of new business solutions.

Identify, analyse, design and implement data-driven solutions for business users on existing and new initiatives.

Build & visualise data for business users using tools e.g. Google Looker Studio.

Forming part of a team building a digital Supply Chain.

Requirements:

Relevant degree in Business Analysis, Information Systems, Industrial Engineering or similar.

Valid Driver’s License with own transport.

3 years’ experience in a Business Analyst, Systems Analyst, Data Analyst.

Knowledge of Business Intelligence Reporting Systems.

Experience in a logistics, retail and project environment (Advantageous).

Experience in Systems Development Lifecycle (Advantageous).

Experience in agile methodologies (Advantageous).

Experience in business system, functional requirement specifications.

Experience in Google Cloud Platform, Google Looker Studio or similar platforms and tools.

Experience in Cloud SQL.

Advanced MS Office Skills, particularly Excel and Google Workspace.

You should also have:

Analytical process and systems thinking essential

Proactive approach to problem-solving

Self-starter willing to show initiative and approach tasks with a “hands-on” attitude

Ability to thrive under pressure and deadlines

Ability to function within various different teams and environments, but also work independently

Excellent communication skills

Kindly note: Only SA born citizens are legible to apply. Relocation assistance wil be considered on an individual basis however is not a given.

Desired Skills:

Systems Development Lifecycle

agile methodologies

Business Intelligence Reporting Systems

Google Data Studio

Google Big Query

google cloud

cloud sql

google workspace

Supply Chain

Systems Analysis

Business Analysis

Data Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A World class Retail and wholesaler, this Diverse Group has one of the largest footprints in Southern Africa. Operating across 10 African countries, the businesses include many of the most trusted brands on the continent.

The Businesses seek to create value in everything they do. They strive to ensure that, wherever possible, they open up exciting career development paths for committed, high-performance employees. The supply Chain Value system is a newly formed team within the LLP to add value through focussed data and supply chain projects.

By living their values on a daily basis, every business maintains an ongoing focus on the group’s ultimate purpose, to make a positive difference in the lives of our customers

Excellent bonuses have been paid for the last 13 years, even through COVID.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident fund

medical aid

Annual Bonus

Performance Bonus

