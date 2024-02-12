DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Menlyn

Our client, a global leader in luxury automotive innovation, is on a mission to redefine the driving experience. As they push the boundaries of technology, they are looking for DevOps Engineers to join otheir team and contribute to the seamless integration of cutting-edge solutions into their world-class vehicles.
Essential Skills:
- Infrastructure:
- Ansible/Chef, Kubernetes, Terraform, FINOPS
- IAM:
- LDAP, Federate identities, Roles & Access Management.
- Service Management:
- Incidents Monitoring, manage SLAs, problem management reporting, ITIL
- Ops:
- Azur Cloud, Linux and Shell, Tomcat, GitHub, GitHub Actions, Logstash, Influx DB, Dynatrace, Oracle, Postgres, Management of Keys, Certificates and Secrets
- Dev:
- Java, Spring Framework, Quarkus, unit testing, REST, Swagger, Jira, Confluence, Python
- Architecture:
- Cloud, On-prem, hybrid, data modelling, SW-Architecture
Qualifications:
- Relevant IT Degree
- 5 Plus years in DevOps Engineering Experience with at least 10 years in IT Industry
If you meet the above requirements, do not hesitate; hit that apply!
Desired Skills:
- LDAP
- Azure
- Rest
- Jira
- Confluence
- Python
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years