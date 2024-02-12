DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Menlyn

Our client, a global leader in luxury automotive innovation, is on a mission to redefine the driving experience. As they push the boundaries of technology, they are looking for DevOps Engineers to join otheir team and contribute to the seamless integration of cutting-edge solutions into their world-class vehicles.

Essential Skills:

Infrastructure:

Ansible/Chef, Kubernetes, Terraform, FINOPS

IAM:

LDAP, Federate identities, Roles & Access Management.

Service Management:

Incidents Monitoring, manage SLAs, problem management reporting, ITIL

Ops:

Azur Cloud, Linux and Shell, Tomcat, GitHub, GitHub Actions, Logstash, Influx DB, Dynatrace, Oracle, Postgres, Management of Keys, Certificates and Secrets

Dev:

Java, Spring Framework, Quarkus, unit testing, REST, Swagger, Jira, Confluence, Python

Architecture:

Cloud, On-prem, hybrid, data modelling, SW-Architecture

Qualifications:

Relevant IT Degree

5 Plus years in DevOps Engineering Experience with at least 10 years in IT Industry

If you meet the above requirements, do not hesitate; hit that apply!

Desired Skills:

LDAP

Azure

Rest

Jira

Confluence

Python

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

