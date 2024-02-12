Dialler System Administrator – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our client is looking for a Dialler Administrator to form part of their forward-thinking and visionary IT department. You will form part of a successful team and be situated in a bright, arty and busy environment.

The Dialler administrator will play a key role in managing and developing business campaigns through a blended dialler and will be responsible for optimizing performance of the dialler to maximize sales opportunities, and continually analyzing campaign and agent performance to identify opportunities to increase contact rates and subsequent sales.

Job Requirements:

Manage the dialler real time to ensure optimal agent productivity, data penetration and metrics such as connects, DMCs, failed calls, abandonment rates, answer machines detect, customer messaging etc.

Work with outsource dialler providers to gain Best Practice and knowledge

Increase in data penetration levels

Increase in data to DMC conversions

Increase in agent productivity and utilisation

Responsible for preventing lost opportunities

Line monitoring

Dispo per Provider

Cause value/ Dispo relationship

Daily Dialler Performance Monitoring

AMM detection efficiency

DROP call rate

Contribute to the development and implementation of the Dial strategy for each campaign

Dialler Issue Management

Routine dialler maintenance tasks such as system backups, deployment of necessary upgrades etc

Work with various teams to see how best to maximise dialler/ data performance at a campaign level by prioritising campaign jobs whilst maintaining compliance with legislation guidelines

Dialler operational tasks such as creating, updating and deletion of: – users, – campaigns – call results – recycle rules – dial queues

Understand the business processes to effectively support the campaign

Ensure effective lead loading of data into the dialler/operation for optimal calling and control by following the standard lead loading procedure

Reporting on lead usage

Reset metrics where necessary

Run Daily/Weekly/ Monthly data/dialler reports

Evaluate, analyse, and tune dialler and /or campaign parameters, call dispositions to drive better understanding of the leads data and implement agreed changes based on results

Contribute to the production of all required management information for all levels of Telesales management reporting requirements

Minimum Requirements:

Matric

2 years’ experience in a Dialler Administrator role

Database experience in working with MySQL, MSSQL etc

Experience in the following tools will be advantageous:

Linux

Microsoft BI Tools (SSIS/SSRS/SSAS/PowerBI)

Intermediate to expert capabilities in Excel

Behavioural:

Professional

Logical

Analytical

Strong written and verbal communication

Comfortable in a fast paced, ever-changing environment

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build and maintain professional relationships

Outcomes orientated

Adaptability and flexibility in deliverables

Able to work under pressure

Desired Skills:

Dialler System Administration

System Administration

SQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Group Life

