Dialler System Administrator

Our client is looking for a Dialler Administrator to form part of their forward-thinking and visionary IT department. You will form part of a successful team and be situated in a bright, arty and busy environment.
The Dialler administrator will play a key role in managing and developing business campaigns through a blended dialler and will be responsible for optimizing performance of the dialler to maximize sales opportunities, and continually analyzing campaign and agent performance to identify opportunities to increase contact rates and subsequent sales.
Job Requirements:
Manage the dialler real time to ensure optimal agent productivity, data penetration and metrics such as connects, DMCs, failed calls, abandonment rates, answer machines detect, customer messaging etc.
- Work with outsource dialler providers to gain Best Practice and knowledge
- Increase in data penetration levels
- Increase in data to DMC conversions
- Increase in agent productivity and utilisation
- Responsible for preventing lost opportunities
- Line monitoring
- Dispo per Provider
- Cause value/ Dispo relationship
- Daily Dialler Performance Monitoring
- AMM detection efficiency
- DROP call rate
- Contribute to the development and implementation of the Dial strategy for each campaign
- Dialler Issue Management
- Routine dialler maintenance tasks such as system backups, deployment of necessary upgrades etc
- Work with various teams to see how best to maximise dialler/ data performance at a campaign level by prioritising campaign jobs whilst maintaining compliance with legislation guidelines
- Dialler operational tasks such as creating, updating and deletion of: – users, – campaigns – call results – recycle rules – dial queues
- Understand the business processes to effectively support the campaign
- Ensure effective lead loading of data into the dialler/operation for optimal calling and control by following the standard lead loading procedure
- Reporting on lead usage
- Reset metrics where necessary
- Run Daily/Weekly/ Monthly data/dialler reports
- Evaluate, analyse, and tune dialler and /or campaign parameters, call dispositions to drive better understanding of the leads data and implement agreed changes based on results
- Contribute to the production of all required management information for all levels of Telesales management reporting requirements
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric
- 2 years’ experience in a Dialler Administrator role
- Database experience in working with MySQL, MSSQL etc
- Experience in the following tools will be advantageous:
- Linux
- Microsoft BI Tools (SSIS/SSRS/SSAS/PowerBI)
- Intermediate to expert capabilities in Excel
Behavioural:
- Professional
- Logical
- Analytical
- Strong written and verbal communication
- Comfortable in a fast paced, ever-changing environment
- Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build and maintain professional relationships
- Outcomes orientated
- Adaptability and flexibility in deliverables
- Able to work under pressure
Desired Skills:
- Dialler System Administration
- System Administration
- SQL
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Group Life