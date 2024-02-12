Expert Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Looking to work for a leader in the automotive industry making strides in all things technological? Our clients are offering a fantastic hybrid opportunity for an Expert Business Analyst! Get an international trip and work on the latest tech in the industry with the most diverse team in the market located in the Midrand/ Menlyn Area.

Requirements:

Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree / Certification)

5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualization technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Familiar with Java development environment

Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent.

Planning and monitoring

Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making

Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines.

Advantageous Skills:

Apache Kafka

Kibana

Grafana

Terraform

Ansible

Heartbeat

Web and digital project experience

Agile working experience

Multi-tasking

Leadership

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Organized and highly analytical mind-set.

Desired Skills:

AGILE

