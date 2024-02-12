Expert Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Looking to work for a leader in the automotive industry making strides in all things technological? Our clients are offering a fantastic hybrid opportunity for an Expert Business Analyst! Get an international trip and work on the latest tech in the industry with the most diverse team in the market located in the Midrand/ Menlyn Area.
Requirements:
- Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree / Certification)
- 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualization technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Familiar with Java development environment
- Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent.
- Planning and monitoring
- Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making
- Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines.
Advantageous Skills:
- Apache Kafka
- Kibana
- Grafana
- Terraform
- Ansible
- Heartbeat
- Web and digital project experience
- Agile working experience
- Multi-tasking
- Leadership
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Organized and highly analytical mind-set.
