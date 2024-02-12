Front End Developer

Are you passionate about cutting-edge technology and ready to drive innovation in the automotive industry? Our client is on the lookout for talented Angular Front-End Developers to join our dynamic team and contribute to the evolution of the driving experience.

Essential Skills:

  • 5 years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • Angular
  • OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
  • Jenkins
  • JavaScript / Typescript
  • Experience building responsive layouts with CSS and HTML
  • AWS Cloud

Qualifications/Experience:

  • Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.

If you are interested in this opportunity and you feel that you meet the criteria; hit that apply

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

