Front-end Developer (Blazor) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

The main goal of this position is to combine technology and design to create inviting, easy-to-use websites for consumers. This role will form part of the IT Product team and will regularly engage with teammates and clients to design, develop, test, implement and support current and future solutions. As a Front-end Developer, there will always be an expectation to help and upskill teammates, through knowledge and experience sharing. Likewise, to learn from past experiences and the knowledge of fellow teammates.
- C#
- .NET
- Blazor
- MS SQL Server
- API
- Entity Framework (beneficial)
- Azure DevOps (beneficial)
- Test Driven Design (beneficial)
- Software Architectural Design Patterns and implementation
- Self-Management – Applicants need to possess the drive and ability to run with the project and
(From conception to user satisfaction)
- Technical – Experience in our core technology stack is essential, but recognise that many skills and technologies will be learnt on the way
- BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field.
- Minimum of 3 or more years of experience required
- Design, develop, test and implementation of software solutions
- Writing and implementing quality and high performing code
- Working with the product owner to develop the overall look and design of the product
- Client side development with programming languages such as Blazor
- Producing, maintaining and modifying the product’s look and feel to keep up to date with the latest trends
- Incorporating applications, graphics, audio and video clips into the product
- Ensuring the product is accessible across many platforms, including laptops and smartphones
- Routinely testing websites for ease of use, speed and other quality factors
- Fixing any website issues or bugs that arise
- Mentor and train development team
Our client in the IT industry is looking for a Front-end Developer to join their dynamic team