Front End Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you passionate about cutting-edge technology and ready to drive innovation in the automotive industry? Our client is on the lookout for talented Angular Front-End Developers to join our dynamic team and contribute to the evolution of the driving experience.
Essential Skills:
- 5 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- Angular
- OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- JavaScript / Typescript
- Experience building responsive layouts with CSS and HTML
- AWS Cloud
Qualifications/Experience:
- Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.
If you are interested in this opportunity and you feel that you meet the criteria; hit that apply
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years