Full Stack Developer

Looking for a Full Stack Developer!!!

Our client in the Logistics industry offers comprehensive ecommerce logistics solutions that includes warehousing, delivery and distribution, as well as a fully integrated customer management service.

Their services are comprehensive, ensuring every facet of your product’s lifecycle is carefully managed, monitored and optimised.

What will you do?

As a Developer, you will be working in an agile environment alongside a dynamic and multi-skilled team to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business and users across the web and mobile space. Using MVC, React and Xamarin Native frameworks, you will write software that supports and extends warehousing and logistical software.

What should you have?

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred

Minimum of 5 years experience as a Developer, including design patterns and dependency injection.

Must have C# and SQL experience, specifically, .NET Core

A minimum of 2 years of React Native experience

Solid experience working with:

o MVC

o React with [URL Removed]

o Xamarin Native

o RESTful API development.

o JavaScript language features.

o Typescript

o Client-side understanding of HTML, CSS and SASS.

o MS SQL Server

Highly advantageous skills: Mobile Development experience

o Azure Devops Server Benefits of Working at On the Dot:

Flexible working hours

Hybrid work from office and home model Pension & Medical Aid

Please send CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

CSS

SASS

MS SQL Server

API Development

Xamarin Native

NEXT.JS

MVC

Typescript

JavaScript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

