Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Looking for a Full Stack Developer!!!
Our client in the Logistics industry offers comprehensive ecommerce logistics solutions that includes warehousing, delivery and distribution, as well as a fully integrated customer management service.
Their services are comprehensive, ensuring every facet of your product’s lifecycle is carefully managed, monitored and optimised.
What will you do?
As a Developer, you will be working in an agile environment alongside a dynamic and multi-skilled team to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business and users across the web and mobile space. Using MVC, React and Xamarin Native frameworks, you will write software that supports and extends warehousing and logistical software.
What should you have?
- Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred
- Minimum of 5 years experience as a Developer, including design patterns and dependency injection.
- Must have C# and SQL experience, specifically, .NET Core
- A minimum of 2 years of React Native experience
- Solid experience working with:
o MVC
o React with [URL Removed]
o Xamarin Native
o RESTful API development.
o JavaScript language features.
o Typescript
o Client-side understanding of HTML, CSS and SASS.
o MS SQL Server
Highly advantageous skills: Mobile Development experience
o Azure Devops Server Benefits of Working at On the Dot:
Flexible working hours
Hybrid work from office and home model Pension & Medical Aid
Please send CV’s to [Email Address Removed]
