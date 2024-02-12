Int – Senior C# Software Developer

Hire Resolve, a leading Recruitment firm in the IT industry, is currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Software Developer to join their client’s team in Port Elizabeth. As a Senior Software Developer, you will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects and contribute to the growth and success of the company.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain high-quality software solutions

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define project requirements and deliverables

Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code

Debug and resolve software defects and issues

Keep up-to-date with emerging technologies and industry trends

Mentor and guide junior developers in the team

Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback

Requirements:

Honours Degree / Degree + work experience

Must be able to program in C#

Must have experience in Microsoft sql

Must have some experience in JavaScript (any of Angular / Vue / React / Quasar)

Desired Skills:

