Hire Resolve, a leading Recruitment firm in the IT industry, is currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Software Developer to join their client’s team in Port Elizabeth. As a Senior Software Developer, you will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects and contribute to the growth and success of the company.
At Hire Resolve, we believe in providing a fulfilling work environment for our employees. We value collaboration, innovation, and continuous learning. Our team of expert recruiters is well-connected and dedicated to finding the best candidates for our clients.
Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, and maintain high-quality software solutions
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define project requirements and deliverables
- Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code
- Debug and resolve software defects and issues
- Keep up-to-date with emerging technologies and industry trends
- Mentor and guide junior developers in the team
- Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback
Requirements:
- Honours Degree / Degree + work experience
- Must be able to program in C#
- Must have experience in Microsoft sql
- Must have some experience in JavaScript (any of Angular / Vue / React / Quasar)
Desired Skills:
- Int – Senior C# Software Developer
