Int – Senior C# Software Developer

Feb 12, 2024

Hire Resolve, a leading Recruitment firm in the IT industry, is currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Software Developer to join their client’s team in Port Elizabeth. As a Senior Software Developer, you will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects and contribute to the growth and success of the company.

At Hire Resolve, we believe in providing a fulfilling work environment for our employees. We value collaboration, innovation, and continuous learning. Our team of expert recruiters is well-connected and dedicated to finding the best candidates for our clients.

Responsibilities:

  • Design, develop, and maintain high-quality software solutions
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define project requirements and deliverables
  • Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code
  • Debug and resolve software defects and issues
  • Keep up-to-date with emerging technologies and industry trends
  • Mentor and guide junior developers in the team
  • Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback

Requirements:

  • Honours Degree / Degree + work experience
  • Must be able to program in C#
  • Must have experience in Microsoft sql
  • Must have some experience in JavaScript (any of Angular / Vue / React / Quasar)

Desired Skills:

