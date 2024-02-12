IT System Network Administrator

Well known manufacturer based on the East Rand requires an experienced IT Systems Network Administrator to assist +/- 400 users. This position reports to the IT Manager
IT Diploma / Degree and a minimum of 4 – 6 years relevant experience is required
MSCE and N+ advantageous
The system & Network Administrator is responsible for the efficient and effective administration, maintenance and support of the company’s ICT systems, devices and users +/ 400
Efficient and effective operation and support of the IT infrastructure, applications and users
Plan, coordinate, and implement network security policies in order to protect data, software and hardware
Support ancillary IT equipment phones / fax /photocopies /printers / projectors etc.
Administering Windows Server Systems
Administering Active Directory
Supporting end users and their Windows Desktop environment
Supporting the Local Area Network
Administering general IT system and peripherals
Maintenance of LAN/WAN/internet including routers, firewalls & switches
Ensure that all implemented IT security policies are working effectively and adhered to
Perform data backups and disaster recovery operations
Monitor the health of the storage area network issues in a timely manner
Skills administering and integrating mobile devices eg IOS , Windows , Mobile etc.
Peripheral troubleshooting experience or capacity to troubleshoot items such as: AV, printers etc.
Coordinate with vendors and with company personnel in order to facilitate purchases
Application Support ( MS WINDOWNS, General Applications)
Office Support (Excel, PowerPoint, MS Word)
LAN/WAN knowledge (Cisco)
Network Manager (Windows Server Platforms)
Desired Skills:
- cisco
- MCSE
- N+
- LAN
- Windows server systems
- network
- IT infrastructure
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic
- medical aid
- provident
- group life
- bonus