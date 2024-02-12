IT System Network Administrator

Well known manufacturer based on the East Rand requires an experienced IT Systems Network Administrator to assist +/- 400 users. This position reports to the IT Manager

IT Diploma / Degree and a minimum of 4 – 6 years relevant experience is required

MSCE and N+ advantageous

The system & Network Administrator is responsible for the efficient and effective administration, maintenance and support of the company’s ICT systems, devices and users +/ 400

Efficient and effective operation and support of the IT infrastructure, applications and users

Plan, coordinate, and implement network security policies in order to protect data, software and hardware

Support ancillary IT equipment phones / fax /photocopies /printers / projectors etc.

Administering Windows Server Systems

Administering Active Directory

Supporting end users and their Windows Desktop environment

Supporting the Local Area Network

Administering general IT system and peripherals

Maintenance of LAN/WAN/internet including routers, firewalls & switches

Ensure that all implemented IT security policies are working effectively and adhered to

Perform data backups and disaster recovery operations

Monitor the health of the storage area network issues in a timely manner

Skills administering and integrating mobile devices eg IOS , Windows , Mobile etc.

Peripheral troubleshooting experience or capacity to troubleshoot items such as: AV, printers etc.

Coordinate with vendors and with company personnel in order to facilitate purchases

Application Support ( MS WINDOWNS, General Applications)

Office Support (Excel, PowerPoint, MS Word)

LAN/WAN knowledge (Cisco)

Network Manager (Windows Server Platforms)

Desired Skills:

cisco

MCSE

N+

LAN

Windows server systems

network

IT infrastructure

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic

medical aid

provident

group life

bonus

