IT Technical Manager – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client is seeking a highly skilled and motivated Technical Manager to lead their technical team and drive the successful delivery of IT projects. The ideal candidate will have a strong technical background, excellent leadership skills, and a proven track record of managing successful IT projects.
Responsibilities
Team Leadership:
- Lead and inspire a team of skilled technical professionals.
- Foster a collaborative and results-driven team culture.
- Provide guidance, mentorship, and professional development opportunities for team members.
Project Management:
- Oversee the planning, execution, and delivery of IT projects within scope, budget, and timeline.
- Coordinate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless project execution.
- Identify and mitigate project risks to ensure successful outcomes.
Technical Expertise:
- Stay updated on industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices.
- Provide technical guidance and expertise to the team.
- Collaborate with other departments to ensure alignment of technical solutions with business goals.
Client Communication:
- Interface with clients to understand their technical requirements and expectations.
- Provide regular updates on project status and address client concerns promptly.
- Ensure client satisfaction through effective communication and project delivery.
Qualifications:
- Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
- Proven experience in a technical leadership role within the IT industry.
- Strong project management skills with a successful track record of delivering complex IT projects.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Demonstrated ability to lead and inspire a technical team.
- Experience with [specific technologies or platforms relevant to your company].
- In-depth knowledge of [relevant technologies, tools, or frameworks], including:
- Windows Server Architecture
- Office 365 tenants and management features
- Firewall knowledge
- Networking
- Hosted Servers/Terminal Servers
- Email architecture, all available technologies
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Firewall
- IT Management
- Networking
- Office365 Administration
- Project Management
- Project Planning
- Servers
About The Employer:
Our client in the IT industry is looking for a Technical Manager to join their highly skilled team in Port Elizabeth!