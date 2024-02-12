IT Technical Manager – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client is seeking a highly skilled and motivated Technical Manager to lead their technical team and drive the successful delivery of IT projects. The ideal candidate will have a strong technical background, excellent leadership skills, and a proven track record of managing successful IT projects.

Responsibilities

Team Leadership:

Lead and inspire a team of skilled technical professionals.

Foster a collaborative and results-driven team culture.

Provide guidance, mentorship, and professional development opportunities for team members.

Project Management:

Oversee the planning, execution, and delivery of IT projects within scope, budget, and timeline.

Coordinate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless project execution.

Identify and mitigate project risks to ensure successful outcomes.

Technical Expertise:

Stay updated on industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices.

Provide technical guidance and expertise to the team.

Collaborate with other departments to ensure alignment of technical solutions with business goals.

Client Communication:

Interface with clients to understand their technical requirements and expectations.

Provide regular updates on project status and address client concerns promptly.

Ensure client satisfaction through effective communication and project delivery.

Qualifications:

Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Proven experience in a technical leadership role within the IT industry.

Strong project management skills with a successful track record of delivering complex IT projects.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Demonstrated ability to lead and inspire a technical team.

Experience with [specific technologies or platforms relevant to your company].

In-depth knowledge of [relevant technologies, tools, or frameworks], including:

Windows Server Architecture

Office 365 tenants and management features

Firewall knowledge

Networking

Hosted Servers/Terminal Servers

Email architecture, all available technologies

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

Firewall

IT Management

Networking

Office365 Administration

Project Management

Project Planning

Servers

About The Employer:

Our client in the IT industry is looking for a Technical Manager to join their highly skilled team in Port Elizabeth!

Learn more/Apply for this position