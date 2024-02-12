Lead Developer: Policy administration applications – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Lead Developer to join our team, specializing in Policy Administration Applications. As the Lead Developer, you will be responsible for overseeing the design, development, and maintenance of software solutions that support policy administration processes.

What you’ll do:

Work closely with business stakeholders to understand their requirements and to translate them into technical specifications.

Create detailed design specifications that assist in communicating the design to developers.

Analysis of change requests received and the impact of it on the wider environment.

Provide technical guidance and support to developers, ensuring they follow best practices and coding standards.

Participate in Problem Management in Production environments in support of developers.

Provide recommendations and cost/ man-day estimates for implementing changes.

Build features and applications that exceed the business specifications and requirements.

Analyze existing software applications and align with BAU Support and other functional requirements from business users. (e.g. legislative requirements)

Write and test effective interfaces to other applications and services.

Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade software and assist in defect resolution and testing of applications.

Create technical documentation and provide technical direction, ensuring software development tasks align with operational goals.

Standby responsibilities, as and when required.

Your Expertise:

10+ years’ experience in Mainframe Software Development with solid lead developer experience.

Prior exposure to applications in Financial Services will be strongly recommended.

Proven record of exceptional work performance.

In-depth understanding and knowledge of IBM Assembler and Cobol on the

mainframe.

mainframe. In-depth understanding and knowledge of the mainframe development environment. (ROSCOE, TSO, Dumpmaster, IBM debug, etc.)

Basic understanding of TP monitors. (e.g. IMS and CICS)

Solid understanding of Data Management Systems. (e.g. QSAM, DB2)

Strong technical skills. (MQ, SQL, JCL, and VSAM)

Sound understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organisation.

A good understanding of financial products, especially long-term insurance products in a policy administration environment.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position

Location: Cape Town

