Project Manager (Media and Digital Innovations) Key Populations Programme (Wits RHI) – Gauteng Parktown

Main purpose of the job:

To drive the development and implementation of the communication component and “knowledge into action” for the Wits RHI Key Populations project targeting transgender individuals and female sex workers

Location:

Blackwood, Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Support with the development and review of all demand creation strategic approaches and work plans as relevant to the Key Populations Project

Lead the implementation of communication and demand creation strategies, effectively coordinate with team members to ensure successful deliverables

Design and implement evaluations on the results/effectiveness on the results/effectiveness of the developed communication materials and strategy

Coordinate and troubleshoot operational activities

Contribute to project reports for internal and external dissemination on an ongoing basis

Assist with fundraising and developing strategic approaches for grant applications

Project manage the functionality design, content management, maintenance, and coordination of all Key Populations Projects digital health technologies

Identify online and offline opportunities to actively promote all Key Populations Projects digital health technologies to the target audience

Prepare monthly metrics of all Key Populations Projects digital health technologies achievements and periodic project reports for internal and external dissemination

Conduct periodic in-house and field testing of all Key Populations Projects digital health technologies to ensure all platforms are functioning optimally

Oversee and support the team with resources and strategies for actively promoting all Key Populations Projects digital health technologies to the target audience

Project manage the developers to ensure there is streamlined functioning and troubleshooting of all platforms.

Project manage and support with the development of the implementation plan, staff training materials, messaging, incentive system, team training, and field testing of the PEU SMS-USSD System/Project (Key Populations Projects funded by USAID/PEPFAR.)

Prepare monthly progress reports of PEU SMS-USSD System

Project manage the developers to ensure there is streamlined functioning and troubleshooting

Conceptualise video ideas for all projects, including strategy development and storyboard development

Project manage video production with internal and external stakeholders to meet project deadlines

Develop creative materials and design concepts for use in videos, filming, sound recording, editing, and final finishing of video products that assist in communication project achievements and progress

Project manage Key Populations Projects social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) funded by USAID

Develop strategies for Key population projects that position the various social media platforms as a line of support, referral, and follow-up for Transgender Individuals and Female Sex Workers when accessing comprehensive Gender Affirming, Sexual, and Reproductive Health services

Oversee the development of social media calendars and content that aims to inform, motivate, and entertain Transgender Individuals and Female Sex Workers in the districts with Key Populations clinics in South Africa

Actively promote social media content to increase knowledge and linkage to healthcare services

Prepare monthly metrics of the social media platforms and periodic project reports for internal and external dissemination.

Project manage and support the team with resources and strategies on how to respond to write and design content, schedule posts, respond to messages/comments, and link clients effectively to healthcare services

Support the Senior Advisor: Community Engagement in the planning, implementation, and evaluation of the civil society/community engagement strategy as developed by the Key Populations Project

Ensure effective administration of all associated tasks and close collaboration with the operations management team

Support the civil society/community engagement strategy for the project, effectively locating, onboarding, and liaising with community-based organizations and other stakeholders in the HIV prevention environment

Liaise with clinics, and district role players to successfully plan and coordinate civil society/community engagement activities and in the selection of CBOs, Community advisory boards

Ensure CBOs are equipped to submit budgets, quotes, and invoices on time, to ensure processing of payments is timeous and manageable

Oversee the civil society/community engagement activities with CBOs and employ other demand-creation tactics for mobilization

Prepare monthly metrics of the social media platforms and periodic project reports for internal and external dissemination

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership of driving your career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy-setting workshops, etc.

Project manage the social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) of the Key Populations Projects funded by USAID

Required minimum education and training:

Relevant Professional Qualification in Marketing and/or Communications

Proficiency in MS Office, including MS Excel and PowerPoint

Ability to work in digital design platforms: Adobe Creative Suite Design Software and Canva including video editing experience

Ability to generate and interpret data analytics reports

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 5 years relevant working experience in communications and/or graphic design, preferably in public health, reproductive and sexual health, or clinical research environment

Experience in developing social media plans, designing, or commissioning creative posts, and community moderation

Working knowledge of generating reports from Facebook analytics or independent platforms

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Experience developing communications designs, educational and communication materials, and communication campaigns using a range of platforms for diverse audiences (e.g. outreach materials, website, and social media content)

Experience in working with civil society and community engagement

Experience in the management of Digital health technologies

Demonstrated project management experience and strong organizational skills, including attention to detail

Excellent writing and verbal communication skills in English

Creative, adaptable, and willing to take initiative

Excellent MS Office computer skills

Excellent multimedia software skills (Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects, and iMovie) Able to work independently and as part of a multi-disciplinary team

Experience working in a donor-funded organization or NGO

At least 2-3 years of project management experience

Valid Driver’s License and own, reliable transport preferred

Exposure to public health communication would be preferred

Comfortable communicating on all popular social media platforms

Experience working on a project providing services to one of the key populations is an advantage

Able to maintain confidentiality, tact, and professionalism at all times

Able to exercise discretion, high levels of initiative and independent decision-making

Must be assertive, confident, and adaptable

Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multi-disciplinary team

Ability to plan, adapt to complex situations, and manage stress

Ability to deliver goals pro-actively, think creatively, and achieve goals

A thorough and accurate approach to work

Excellent communication skills

Understand POPPI requirements

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 20 February 2024.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa's health challenges. It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

