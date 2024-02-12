Project Manager (Wits RHI)

Main purpose of the job:

To provide oversight, high-level planning, and project management support in ensuring the efficient operation of the HE2AT Center

To provide HUB Administration within the [Email Address Removed]ifically, to provide support on grants and contract management and reporting, human resource planning and management, and support for infrastructure planning and development

Location:

22 Esselen Street, Hillbrow, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Develop the strategic vision and expansion of the HE2AT Center as a Center of Excellence (in terms of opportunities for Pilot projects, NIH expansion programs, etc.) with the MPIs

Coordinate activities and provide oversight of the HE2AT Center together with the MPIs and Project Team (what are the priorities for the partners and how to manage them)

Lead strategic partnerships of the HE2AT Center, including with DS-I Africa (NIH (Program Officer and Science Officers), ODSP & CC, Research Hubs, Training Hubs, and ELSI), WHO, and policymakers

Ensure Health Programme compliance with NIH provisions and Federal regulations for related projects

Ensure effective contract management and administration of sub-recipients and contractor agreements by maintaining an up-to-date database of sub-awards, contracts, and other project agreements with defined scope, programmatic and financial requirements/reporting schedules

Develop and maintain the HE2AT Center Policies and Procedures, and ensure their implementation

Convene key meetings such as Steerco, and Exco, provide oversight on SAB, and QA of meeting reports

Facilitate resource management, including identifying issues adversely impacting the meeting of Program milestones

Support compliance with legislation and Wits Health Consortium (WHC) policies for Climate Change and Health projects in collaboration with WHC Grants and Compliance teams

Ensure compliance with quarterly, annual, and ad hoc donor reporting requirements in coordination with technical and WHC teams. Support the development and review of project costing and other strategic program documents to support effective implementation of the project

Oversee a comprehensive data acquisition strategy aligned with the project goals and objectives

Ensure data sharing and acquisition agreements are in place

Lead efforts to integrate and consolidate data from multiple sources into a centralized data repository or data warehouse

Implement data governance and data management best practices to maintain data consistency and integrity

Define and enforce data standards and data usage policies

Conduct long-range financial planning to ensure sustainability over grant cycles

Work with project staff and finance in developing project budgets and ensure resources are utilized efficiently and within budget constraints

Work with Grants Manager to monitor expenditure and burn rate (conducting financial analysis, risk assessment, and forecasting)

Identify areas of over or underspend and assist with corrective action planning to ensure the financial integrity of the project

Ensure timeous submission and review of financial reports, through Grants to donor management

Ensure compliance with donor financial reporting requirements in the preparation of periodic and ad hoc reports

Ensure compliance in procurement processes by providing P2P support and oversight, updating P2P delegation, and ensuring overall alignment with donor requirements

Engage with grants management and HR teams and build systems to ensure accurate, routine, regular, and timely inputs linked to budget and expenditure reporting

Collaborate with senior management from WHC Legal department, Human Resources, and Grants Management in work planning and resource allocation to effectively support Climate Change and Health projects

Develop and effectively manage relationships with external and internal stakeholders, including donors, partners, and relevant Wits RHI and WHC structures, to enhance strategic and operational alignment

Coordinate project activities with external agencies such as NGO partners, regulatory bodies, donor monitoring and auditing agencies, and others as necessary

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labor relations

Set and review work plans

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments

Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership of driving your career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as workshops, forums, conferences, etc.

Required minimum education and training:

BCom Accounting or Business Administration or equivalent Degree

Required minimum work experience:

7-10 years of report writing experience within a donor-funded public health or private health care program

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Comprehensive financial and contract operations experience

Knowledge of NIH, EU, and other donor regulations

Demonstrated MS Office skills including excellent MS Excel skills and familiarity with accounting packages

Track record of successful project planning and management experience

Sound track record of developing and administering effective organizational policies and procedures in diverse environments

Results-driven, with proven success in building strong, lasting relationships with managers, associates, and clients

Able to work independently

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

The ability to speak more than one South African language is highly desirable

Experience with building and maintaining relationships with donors and part

May be required to work overtime and to travel

Demands of the Job:

Travel will be required within and outside of the country

Ability to work in a highly demanding and pressurized environment, flexibility, management, training, and leadership experience

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

