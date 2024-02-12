Project Manager (Wits RHI) – Gauteng Berea

Main purpose of the job:
- To provide oversight, high-level planning, and project management support in ensuring the efficient operation of the HE2AT Center
- To provide HUB Administration within the [Email Address Removed]ifically, to provide support on grants and contract management and reporting, human resource planning and management, and support for infrastructure planning and development
Location:
- 22 Esselen Street, Hillbrow, Johannesburg
Key performance areas:
- Develop the strategic vision and expansion of the HE2AT Center as a Center of Excellence (in terms of opportunities for Pilot projects, NIH expansion programs, etc.) with the MPIs
- Coordinate activities and provide oversight of the HE2AT Center together with the MPIs and Project Team (what are the priorities for the partners and how to manage them)
- Lead strategic partnerships of the HE2AT Center, including with DS-I Africa (NIH (Program Officer and Science Officers), ODSP & CC, Research Hubs, Training Hubs, and ELSI), WHO, and policymakers
- Ensure Health Programme compliance with NIH provisions and Federal regulations for related projects
- Ensure effective contract management and administration of sub-recipients and contractor agreements by maintaining an up-to-date database of sub-awards, contracts, and other project agreements with defined scope, programmatic and financial requirements/reporting schedules
- Develop and maintain the HE2AT Center Policies and Procedures, and ensure their implementation
- Convene key meetings such as Steerco, and Exco, provide oversight on SAB, and QA of meeting reports
- Facilitate resource management, including identifying issues adversely impacting the meeting of Program milestones
- Support compliance with legislation and Wits Health Consortium (WHC) policies for Climate Change and Health projects in collaboration with WHC Grants and Compliance teams
- Ensure compliance with quarterly, annual, and ad hoc donor reporting requirements in coordination with technical and WHC teams. Support the development and review of project costing and other strategic program documents to support effective implementation of the project
- Oversee a comprehensive data acquisition strategy aligned with the project goals and objectives
- Ensure data sharing and acquisition agreements are in place
- Lead efforts to integrate and consolidate data from multiple sources into a centralized data repository or data warehouse
- Implement data governance and data management best practices to maintain data consistency and integrity
- Define and enforce data standards and data usage policies
- Conduct long-range financial planning to ensure sustainability over grant cycles
- Work with project staff and finance in developing project budgets and ensure resources are utilized efficiently and within budget constraints
- Work with Grants Manager to monitor expenditure and burn rate (conducting financial analysis, risk assessment, and forecasting)
- Identify areas of over or underspend and assist with corrective action planning to ensure the financial integrity of the project
- Ensure timeous submission and review of financial reports, through Grants to donor management
- Ensure compliance with donor financial reporting requirements in the preparation of periodic and ad hoc reports
- Ensure compliance in procurement processes by providing P2P support and oversight, updating P2P delegation, and ensuring overall alignment with donor requirements
- Engage with grants management and HR teams and build systems to ensure accurate, routine, regular, and timely inputs linked to budget and expenditure reporting
- Collaborate with senior management from WHC Legal department, Human Resources, and Grants Management in work planning and resource allocation to effectively support Climate Change and Health projects
- Develop and effectively manage relationships with external and internal stakeholders, including donors, partners, and relevant Wits RHI and WHC structures, to enhance strategic and operational alignment
- Coordinate project activities with external agencies such as NGO partners, regulatory bodies, donor monitoring and auditing agencies, and others as necessary
- Attend to all staffing requirements and administration
- Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labor relations
- Set and review work plans
- Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments
- Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action
- Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization
- Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information
- Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management
- Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained
- Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback
- Take ownership of driving your career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as workshops, forums, conferences, etc.
Required minimum education and training:
- BCom Accounting or Business Administration or equivalent Degree
Required minimum work experience:
- 7-10 years of report writing experience within a donor-funded public health or private health care program
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:
- Comprehensive financial and contract operations experience
- Knowledge of NIH, EU, and other donor regulations
- Demonstrated MS Office skills including excellent MS Excel skills and familiarity with accounting packages
- Track record of successful project planning and management experience
- Sound track record of developing and administering effective organizational policies and procedures in diverse environments
- Results-driven, with proven success in building strong, lasting relationships with managers, associates, and clients
- Able to work independently
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- The ability to speak more than one South African language is highly desirable
- Experience with building and maintaining relationships with donors and part
- May be required to work overtime and to travel
Demands of the Job:
- Travel will be required within and outside of the country
- Ability to work in a highly demanding and pressurized environment, flexibility, management, training, and leadership experience
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications: 21 February 2024.
- Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.
- Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note:
- AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Desired Skills:
- Communication
- Computer Skills
- Healthcare
- Medical
- Project Management
About The Employer:
The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution