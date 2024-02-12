Senior Java Developer

An international FinTech client is looking for Senior Java Developer to perform high-complexity analysis, design, development and unit testing of software applications.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Java

TypeScript

Springboot

MicroServices

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

