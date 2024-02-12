Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Feb 12, 2024

An international FinTech client is looking for Senior Java Developer to perform high-complexity analysis, design, development and unit testing of software applications.

Key Requirements

  • 5+ years’ experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
  • Java
  • TypeScript
  • Springboot
  • MicroServices

