Senior .NET Developer!!!

One of the largest media company’s in Southern Africa. They work on building the best experience for millions of users who visit our digital properties on a daily basis.

They have a people-focused culture and we have a huge amount of fun while working together to execute fast.

They keep our tech stack current and we’re surrounded by plenty of opportunities for learning and growth. They are a happy team and we want to make the circle bigger!

What will you do?

You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a dynamic and multi-skilled team to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business and users, across the web and mobile space.

Work closely with Developers, Designers and Product Owners to develop cutting edge products across the web and mobile space platforms.

Take the technical lead on larger, more complex projects.

Drive low level solution design workshops with fellow team members during whiteboard sessions.

Make a positive contribution to requirement workshops, or scrum events attended with a view on the broader needs of the group.

Mentor, groom and knowledge share amongst team members.

Assist and support Design, QA and the OPS teams during the various stages of the development life cycle.

Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products.

Perform Alpha Testing on all developments.

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

C#.Net Development

.NET

ASP.NET Web API

