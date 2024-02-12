Senior Technical Postilion Engineer – Gauteng Menlyn

Role

The Postilion team is responsible for:

Transaction switching to MasterCard, Visa, BankServ third party processors and

directly to back-end systems.

directly to back-end systems. Onboarding of new Clients

Daily Card Transaction Switching Operations

Strategic alignment and continuous improvement of Card Operations function

Card production.

Generation of daily reports to finance.

Hardware integration.

Production stability.

Software testing.

Certification with VISA, Mastercard, Reserve bank, BankServ.

Patching and Business enhancement implementations

Ensure that the Card Payment systems at Direct Transact remains PCI-DSS

Compliant

The primary function is to ensure 100% uptime of all Card Systems in the group. The

secondary role is to develop software to enhance the operations and also adapt software

for client requirements. The environment it dynamic and changes a lot. After hours

emergency support for a week a month is required.

What we are looking for in a candidate:

Skills:

At least 5 years’ experience within Issuing and POS Acquiring / TermAPP,

Application Builder.

o Exposure to MasterCard Connect, MFE – Schedular and Client application.

o Visa Edit Package

o MasterCard, Visa, BankservAfrica and Amex Certification experience.

o PostBridge

o Nixbridge

o Base24Bankserv

o BankservRTC

o VisaBase12

o VisaSMS

o MasterCard (Cr/Dr)

o Amex

o Active/Active

Experience in the following daily activities:

Config. of PostCard.

Config. of portal.

Setup of Routes.

Risk rules setup and ability to track how rules affect transaction flow.

HSM & Key Management.

Familiarity with the following: Cryptography.

Understanding of Thales-HSM.

Experience with Postilion Office (extract plugins and Normalization.)

Experience with ATM Driving – ATMAPP / Application Builder (NCR and

Diebold).

Extensive experience with MSSQL database engine (must have).

Experience with ISO8583 protocol.

Must understand PCI DSS and PCI Pin.

Basic understanding of computer & system networks (for configurations).

Extensive experience with development language like; C# / Java / Delphi, or

Perl (advantageous).

Support Engineers (optional)

Qualifications:

B. Tech (Information systems/ Computer Systems) or B.Sc. (Computer Science) or

B.Eng. (Electronic / Electronic / Computer)

Desired Skills:

Poltilion

Application Implementation

Application Integration

POS

PostBridge

Nextbridge

Base24

BisaBase12

VisaSMS

Visa

MasterCard

BankServ

Active/Active

Acquiring

POS Acquiring

ATM Driving

Application Builder

3DSecure

UPF Framework

C#

C++

C+

Pyton

Java

Delphi

T-SQL

ISO8583

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life Assurance

