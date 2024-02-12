Senior Technical Postilion Engineer – Gauteng Menlyn

Role
The Postilion team is responsible for:
- Transaction switching to MasterCard, Visa, BankServ third party processors and
directly to back-end systems.
- Onboarding of new Clients
- Daily Card Transaction Switching Operations
- Strategic alignment and continuous improvement of Card Operations function
- Card production.
- Generation of daily reports to finance.
- Hardware integration.
- Production stability.
- Software testing.
- Certification with VISA, Mastercard, Reserve bank, BankServ.
- Patching and Business enhancement implementations
- Ensure that the Card Payment systems at Direct Transact remains PCI-DSS
Compliant
The primary function is to ensure 100% uptime of all Card Systems in the group. The
secondary role is to develop software to enhance the operations and also adapt software
for client requirements. The environment it dynamic and changes a lot. After hours
emergency support for a week a month is required.
What we are looking for in a candidate:
Skills:
- Minimum of 5 years current working experience in a Postilion role.
- At least 5 years’ experience within Issuing and POS Acquiring / TermAPP,
Application Builder.
- Issuing:
o Exposure to MasterCard Connect, MFE – Schedular and Client application.
o Visa Edit Package
- Acquiring:
o MasterCard, Visa, BankservAfrica and Amex Certification experience.
- Experience with Postilion Interfaces:
o PostBridge
o Nixbridge
o Base24Bankserv
o BankservRTC
o VisaBase12
o VisaSMS
o MasterCard (Cr/Dr)
o Amex
o Active/Active
- Configuration of interchanges.
Experience in the following daily activities:
- Config of source and sink nodes.
- Config. of PostCard.
- Config. of portal.
- Setup of Routes.
- Risk rules setup and ability to track how rules affect transaction flow.
- HSM & Key Management.
- Familiarity with the following: Cryptography.
- Understanding of Thales-HSM.
- Experience with Postilion Office (extract plugins and Normalization.)
- Experience with ATM Driving – ATMAPP / Application Builder (NCR and
Diebold).
- Experience with 3DSecure / E-Commerce acquiring.
- Extensive experience with MSSQL database engine (must have).
- Experience with ISO8583 protocol.
- Must understand PCI DSS and PCI Pin.
- Basic understanding of computer & system networks (for configurations).
- Extensive experience with development language like; C# / Java / Delphi, or
Perl (advantageous).
- Experience in Key Block (advantageous).
- The role also offers the opportunity to lead a team of Postilion Developers and
Support Engineers (optional)
Qualifications:
- B. Tech (Information systems/ Computer Systems) or B.Sc. (Computer Science) or
B.Eng. (Electronic / Electronic / Computer)
- Matric or equivalent qualification
Desired Skills:
- Poltilion
- Application Implementation
- Application Integration
- POS
- PostBridge
- Nextbridge
- Base24
- BisaBase12
- VisaSMS
- Visa
- MasterCard
- BankServ
- Active/Active
- Acquiring
- POS Acquiring
- ATM Driving
- Application Builder
- 3DSecure
- UPF Framework
- C#
- C++
- C+
- Pyton
- Java
- Delphi
- T-SQL
- ISO8583
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Financial Services
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Group Life Assurance