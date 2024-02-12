Solution Architect (Expert) 0232 – Gauteng Pretoria

Solution Architect
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum of 8 years working experience in development (Backend & Frontend experience and knowledge and custom digital solution development).
- Minimum of 3 years working experience in web development using JavaScript primarily.
- Minimum of 3 years working experience as a Technical Solutions Architect.
- Experience with software design patterns and object-oriented design.
- Ability to read, interpret and follow Java code
Experience with the following technologies:
- AWS Cloud (migration of applications to the cloud, deployment on AWS, development on AWS)
- Microservice Development
- Java 7 & 8+
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- Python
- JS
- AngularJS
- Angular 5+
- HTML 5
- CSS (SCSS)
- AJAX & REST
- At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)
- At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)
- Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER etc.)
- Bootstrap
- REST services, RESTful APIs
- SOAP services
- Java Logging frameworks
- Java Persistence Framework
- Functional Java
- JSON and XML with Schema
- HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL
- HTTP Session management and persistence
- SQL with DB2, Postgres
- HTML
- CSS
- Continuous integration
- IntelliJ
- Swagger / Postman / SoapUI
- Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)
- Jenkins with Build Pipelines
- Code quality with Sonar
- Nexus
- Jasmin & Carmen with unit and integration tests
- Integration with 3rd party systems
- Performing production and integration deployments
- Troubleshooting deployments
- Debugging remote services
- Environment management (highly advantageous)
- Spring Boot (highly advantageous)
- Docker (highly advantageous)
- Kubernetes (advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- Technical Solutions Architect
- Java
- AWS
- Angular