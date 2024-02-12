Solution Architect (Expert) 0232 – Gauteng Pretoria

Feb 12, 2024

Solution Architect
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum of 8 years working experience in development (Backend & Frontend experience and knowledge and custom digital solution development).
  • Minimum of 3 years working experience in web development using JavaScript primarily.
  • Minimum of 3 years working experience as a Technical Solutions Architect.
  • Experience with software design patterns and object-oriented design.
  • Ability to read, interpret and follow Java code

Experience with the following technologies:

  • AWS Cloud (migration of applications to the cloud, deployment on AWS, development on AWS)
  • Microservice Development
  • Java 7 & 8+
  • JavaScript
  • Typescript
  • Python
  • JS
  • AngularJS
  • Angular 5+
  • HTML 5
  • CSS (SCSS)
  • AJAX & REST
  • At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)
  • At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)
  • Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER etc.)
  • Bootstrap
  • REST services, RESTful APIs
  • SOAP services
  • Java Logging frameworks
  • Java Persistence Framework
  • Functional Java
  • JSON and XML with Schema
  • HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL
  • HTTP Session management and persistence
  • SQL with DB2, Postgres
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Continuous integration
  • IntelliJ
  • Swagger / Postman / SoapUI
  • Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)
  • Jenkins with Build Pipelines
  • Code quality with Sonar
  • Nexus
  • Jasmin & Carmen with unit and integration tests
  • Integration with 3rd party systems
  • Performing production and integration deployments
  • Troubleshooting deployments
  • Debugging remote services
  • Environment management (highly advantageous)
  • Spring Boot (highly advantageous)
  • Docker (highly advantageous)
  • Kubernetes (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • Technical Solutions Architect
  • Java
  • AWS
  • Angular

