Solution Architect (Expert) 0232

Solution Architect

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:



Minimum of 8 years working experience in development (Backend & Frontend experience and knowledge and custom digital solution development).

Minimum of 3 years working experience in web development using JavaScript primarily.

Minimum of 3 years working experience as a Technical Solutions Architect.

Experience with software design patterns and object-oriented design.

Ability to read, interpret and follow Java code

Experience with the following technologies:

AWS Cloud (migration of applications to the cloud, deployment on AWS, development on AWS)

Microservice Development

Java 7 & 8+

JavaScript

Typescript

Python

JS

AngularJS

Angular 5+

HTML 5

CSS (SCSS)

AJAX & REST

At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)

At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)

Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER etc.)

Bootstrap

REST services, RESTful APIs

SOAP services

Java Logging frameworks

Java Persistence Framework

Functional Java

JSON and XML with Schema

HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL

HTTP Session management and persistence

SQL with DB2, Postgres

HTML

CSS

Continuous integration

IntelliJ

Swagger / Postman / SoapUI

Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)

Jenkins with Build Pipelines

Code quality with Sonar

Nexus

Jasmin & Carmen with unit and integration tests

Integration with 3rd party systems

Performing production and integration deployments

Troubleshooting deployments

Debugging remote services

Environment management (highly advantageous)

Spring Boot (highly advantageous)

Docker (highly advantageous)

Kubernetes (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Technical Solutions Architect

Java

AWS

Angular

