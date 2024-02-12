SQL and Angular Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Angular and SQL Developer – Centurion, Gauteng (Contract)

Want to take your career to the next level in FSP? Our client is on the prowl for their next successor in Development (Angular and SQL). As a Junior Developer, you’ll design and build software applications that will make our clients’ lives easier. You will work with the development team to develop high-quality, reliable code in an efficient manner.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop system elements according to business requirements.

Perform technical tasks independently.

Front End development according to Wireframes provided.

Refine and estimate effort of new requirements.

Working in Agile Scrum teams to provide/deliver shippable increments.

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

A completed qualification in Information Technology (Diploma or Degree)

At least 2 years as developer

Structured programming:

Angular – non negotiable

SQL – non negotiable

SQL Reporting Services

Web services

API development

JavaScript will be an advantage.

Database design will be an advantage.

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:

Centurion, Gauteng (Hybrid)

Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or [Phone Number Removed];

