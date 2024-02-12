SQL and Angular Developer

Feb 12, 2024

Angular and SQL Developer – Centurion, Gauteng (Contract)

Want to take your career to the next level in FSP? Our client is on the prowl for their next successor in Development (Angular and SQL). As a Junior Developer, you’ll design and build software applications that will make our clients’ lives easier. You will work with the development team to develop high-quality, reliable code in an efficient manner.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Develop system elements according to business requirements.
  • Perform technical tasks independently.
  • Front End development according to Wireframes provided.
  • Refine and estimate effort of new requirements.
  • Working in Agile Scrum teams to provide/deliver shippable increments.

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

  • A completed qualification in Information Technology (Diploma or Degree)
  • At least 2 years as developer
  • Structured programming:
  • Angular – non negotiable
  • SQL – non negotiable
  • SQL Reporting Services
  • Web services
  • API development
  • JavaScript will be an advantage.
  • Database design will be an advantage.

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:

  • Centurion, Gauteng (Hybrid)

Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • SQL
  • Webservices
  • API Development
  • JavaScript

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position