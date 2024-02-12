SQL and Angular Developer

Angular and SQL Developer – Centurion, Gauteng (Contract)
Want to take your career to the next level in FSP? Our client is on the prowl for their next successor in Development (Angular and SQL). As a Junior Developer, you’ll design and build software applications that will make our clients’ lives easier. You will work with the development team to develop high-quality, reliable code in an efficient manner.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Develop system elements according to business requirements.
- Perform technical tasks independently.
- Front End development according to Wireframes provided.
- Refine and estimate effort of new requirements.
- Working in Agile Scrum teams to provide/deliver shippable increments.
EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:
- A completed qualification in Information Technology (Diploma or Degree)
- At least 2 years as developer
- Structured programming:
- Angular – non negotiable
- SQL – non negotiable
- SQL Reporting Services
- Web services
- API development
- JavaScript will be an advantage.
- Database design will be an advantage.
Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:
- Centurion, Gauteng (Hybrid)
Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or [Phone Number Removed];
