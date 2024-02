SQL Database Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

The SQL Database Administrator’s role is to design, install, monitor, maintain, and performance tune production SQL databases while ensuring high levels of data availability. This individual is also responsible for developing, implementing, and overseeing database policies and procedures to ensure the integrity and availability of databases and their accompanying software.

Desired Skills:

– Microsoft Technology Associate

Database Fundamentals

SQL Database Administration

SQL BI Development

SQL Database Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position