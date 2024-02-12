Technical Superintendent – Remote Remote

Overview:

– Manage and oversee all technical and mechanical operations in the workshop.

– Lead client Ad-hoc and onshore scopes and oversee subcontractor onshore work effectively, ensuring high-quality service delivery.

– Specialize in cranes, providing expert guidance and [URL Removed]

– Budget management for workshop operations and [URL Removed] Contacts and

Relationships:Internal: Inter-departmental coordination, particularly with logistics, procurement, and HR [URL Removed] Regular interaction with clients for technical consultations and project updates Individual Quality, Health, Safety & Environmental

Responsibilities:

– Uphold and promote the company’s safety culture and environmental policies.

– Ensure adherence to all relevant health and safety guidelines within the workshop.

– Lead the workshop team, overseeing all technical aspects of crane equipment maintenance and repair.

– Manage client projects from initiation to completion, ensuring compliance with technical standards and client specifications.

– Oversee tooling management, including maintenance, calibration, and procurement.

– Develop and implement workshop operational procedures to improve efficiency and quality.

– Conduct regular training sessions for the workshop (inc subcontractor) team to enhance their technical skills and safety awareness.

– Liaise with clients to understand their requirements and provide bespoke technical solutions.

– Ensure timely and cost-effective execution of workshop tasks.

– Provide oversight of all client onshore maintenance work being undertaken by local subcontractor

– Provide onshore work scope reporting to company standards for Engineer submission / review

– Provide Technical and Supervisory assistance and clarifications on procedures on all onshore maintenance work scopes being undertaken onshore.

– Undertake regular subcontractor workshop condition audits and provide improvement recommendations.

– Act as a Goods in / Goods out for client equipment focal point to ensure client item traceability and tracking.

– Provide short term offshore immediate / urgent maintenance supervisory support to Core crews and at site assistance when required.

– Provide dedicated Ad-Hoc work scope availability to mobilise offshore as required.

– Travel offshore when required to carry out pre job site surveys and overall supervisory role when projects are in the execution phase offshore.

– Compile and assist with technical procedures and reporting compilation and reviews.

Recognised Qualifications and Experience:

Essential:

– Proven experience in managing technical teams in a workshop environment.

– Strong background in either crane maintenance equipment.

– Solid understanding of hydraulics and mechanical principles.

– Relevant technical qualifications in mechanical engineering or a related field.

– Previous offshore experience leading a team. Preferred:

– Additional certifications specific to crane operations equipment.

– Experience in leading large-scale technical projects.

Essential:

– Strong leadership skills with the ability to motivate and manage technical teams.

– Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

– Proactive in maintaining safety and quality standards.

– Effective communicator, capable of liaising with clients and team members.

– Flexibility to adapt to changing project requirements and deadlines.

Preferred:

– Willingness to undertake additional training as required.

– Ability to travel to client sites if needed

