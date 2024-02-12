Technical Superintendent – Remote Remote

Overview:
– Manage and oversee all technical and mechanical operations in the workshop.
– Lead client Ad-hoc and onshore scopes and oversee subcontractor onshore work effectively, ensuring high-quality service delivery.
– Specialize in cranes, providing expert guidance and [URL Removed]
– Budget management for workshop operations and [URL Removed] Contacts and
Relationships:Internal: Inter-departmental coordination, particularly with logistics, procurement, and HR [URL Removed] Regular interaction with clients for technical consultations and project updates Individual Quality, Health, Safety & Environmental
Responsibilities:
– Uphold and promote the company’s safety culture and environmental policies.
– Ensure adherence to all relevant health and safety guidelines within the workshop.
– Lead the workshop team, overseeing all technical aspects of crane equipment maintenance and repair.
– Manage client projects from initiation to completion, ensuring compliance with technical standards and client specifications.
– Oversee tooling management, including maintenance, calibration, and procurement.
– Develop and implement workshop operational procedures to improve efficiency and quality.
– Conduct regular training sessions for the workshop (inc subcontractor) team to enhance their technical skills and safety awareness.
– Liaise with clients to understand their requirements and provide bespoke technical solutions.
– Ensure timely and cost-effective execution of workshop tasks.
– Provide oversight of all client onshore maintenance work being undertaken by local subcontractor
– Provide onshore work scope reporting to company standards for Engineer submission / review
– Provide Technical and Supervisory assistance and clarifications on procedures on all onshore maintenance work scopes being undertaken onshore.
– Undertake regular subcontractor workshop condition audits and provide improvement recommendations.
– Act as a Goods in / Goods out for client equipment focal point to ensure client item traceability and tracking.
– Provide short term offshore immediate / urgent maintenance supervisory support to Core crews and at site assistance when required.
– Provide dedicated Ad-Hoc work scope availability to mobilise offshore as required.
– Travel offshore when required to carry out pre job site surveys and overall supervisory role when projects are in the execution phase offshore.
– Compile and assist with technical procedures and reporting compilation and reviews.
Recognised Qualifications and Experience:
Essential:
– Proven experience in managing technical teams in a workshop environment.
– Strong background in either crane maintenance equipment.
– Solid understanding of hydraulics and mechanical principles.
– Relevant technical qualifications in mechanical engineering or a related field.
– Previous offshore experience leading a team. Preferred:
– Additional certifications specific to crane operations equipment.
– Experience in leading large-scale technical projects.
Essential:
– Strong leadership skills with the ability to motivate and manage technical teams.
– Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
– Proactive in maintaining safety and quality standards.
– Effective communicator, capable of liaising with clients and team members.
– Flexibility to adapt to changing project requirements and deadlines.
Preferred:
– Willingness to undertake additional training as required.
– Ability to travel to client sites if needed
Desired Skills:
- Expat
- Congo
- Technical
- Hydraulics
- Crane
- Maintenance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma