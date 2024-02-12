Technical Support Agent

Our client in Centurion is looking for a Technical Support Agent who can deliver exceptional customer service to their clientele, with their technical expertise and awesome personality. We are looking for someone who has experience on fixed wireless broadband equipment, troubleshooting and configurations, with certifications in place.

Willingness to work shifts, which rotates every 2 weeks. [Phone Number Removed];). Own car essential.

Minimum Requirement

National Senior Certificate

A+ and N+ Certificates

Experience working with fixed wireless broadband equipment like ubnt, MikroTik, Cambium, and Juniper.

Proficient in English.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Computer Literate.

Applicant should be able to work shifts.

1-2 years of experience in the field would be highly beneficial.

Own transport.

Responsibilities

Respond to incoming telephone and ticket system queries.

Provide technical support to customers and technicians (routing, setups, radio links, fiber, etc.).

Carry out technical troubleshooting and configuration of routers, radio equipment, and links.

Interact with other departments to arrange for the resolution of accounts and other administrative queries.

Any ad-hoc duties as required by the company.

Desired Skills:

Juniper

MikroTik

Cambium

Routers

A+

N+

Technical Support Agent

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid contribution.

