Application Specialist – Ventilation

The client wishes to employ a Ventilation Application Specialist, based in Johannesburg. The successful candidate must be an industry expert in his/her particular area of specialization and has, in addition, a broad knowledge of his/her specialized industry. The role is responsible for “owning” the client engagement process, ensuring that the company their machines in front of the client and introduce the best solution/ equipment to the client. This is a senior position with the responsibility to both grow the company in the division and to manage all supporting resources to ensure the sales of the product. The Applications Specialist will be aligned with national strategy and be engaged directly by the sales team in the Gauteng territories, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. The primary role is to represent the client professionally to the clients and prospects, consult with doctors/ decision makers and the sales team during client assessment, needs analysis and client meetings with a focus on promoting the equipment by demonstrating the product and its unique features and benefits.

Practical experience and indebt knowledge of mechanical ventilation.

Ability to operate the equipment professionally and to train effectively

Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing

Computer Literacy

Client oriented

Ability to build relationships with customers

Product knowledge

Presentation skills

Customer Service, Assisting with Sales Goals, Territory Management, Prospecting Skills, Self-Confidence, Product Knowledge, Client Relationships.

Proven track record

A high level of technical ability

General business knowledge

Influence

Results oriented

Create credibility to ensure customer confidence

Willing to work after hours and weekends to accommodate shift staff and problems that may arise.

Ensure the relevant machines are introduced in front of the relevant audience through demonstrations and promoting the benefits of the machine. Creating and maintaining relationships by providing support, information and guidance as well as promoting the equipment to high level professionals. Training clients, technical staff on the working of the equipment. Coaching, training and developing sales team to achieve their goals.

This function includes but are not limited to:

Support during trial

After sale product training and handover

Follow up visits to customers

This is an application specialist position and not an incentive or sales position.

The client will offer:

Sufficient factory training

Full set of all manuals and service updates

Access to factory Product Specialists

A full set of demo equipment

Qualification and Requirements:

Relevant diploma/degree

ICU nursing qualifications will be an advantage

South African Citizen

Own vehicle and valid driver’s license

Desired Skills:

Applications

Clinical Nurse Training

Customer Service

Management

Mechanical

Nursing

Presentations

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

Learn more/Apply for this position