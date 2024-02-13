Backend Developer

Our client is looking for a talented and highly motivated backend software developer with a strong interest in backend development and a desire to work with large complicated systems.
Requirements:
- Engineering / IT degree or similar
- 2+ years’ industry experience – PHP 8, MySQL/MariaDB, GIT source control
- Experience in designing databases, planning, and coding backend systems, and
efficiently working through debugging and refactoring jobs.
- Writing automated tests and proficiency at documentation.
Advantageous:
- Elasticsearch (or related no-SQL DB experience)
- REDIS (or other in-memory DB/caching solutions)
- Automated testing/TDD
- Linux
- Amazon Web Services
- Microservice design and architecture
- CD/CI pipelines, Java, C++, Kotlin, Swift, JavaScript, HTML/CSS
Responsibilities:
- Contribute opinions and make decisions as a team.
- Be kind and considerate to opinions and needs of team members.
- Work with product developers to design new features.
- Help to formulate and write specifications.
- Rapidly design, build, test, and iterate features.
- Design and build new microservices.
- Take personal responsibility for their work.
- Research and test new technologies.
- Interact directly with clients for feedback.
- Ask questions and offer constructive criticism.
- Have as much fun doing all the above as possible.
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Git
- MariaDB
- MySQL
- CD/CI
- HTML
- CSS
- Backend Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development