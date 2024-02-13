Backend Developer – Gauteng Faerie Glen

Our client is looking for a talented and highly motivated backend software developer with a strong interest in backend development and a desire to work with large complicated systems.

Requirements:

Engineering / IT degree or similar

2+ years’ industry experience – PHP 8, MySQL/MariaDB, GIT source control

Experience in designing databases, planning, and coding backend systems, and

efficiently working through debugging and refactoring jobs. Writing automated tests and proficiency at documentation.

Advantageous:

Elasticsearch (or related no-SQL DB experience)

REDIS (or other in-memory DB/caching solutions)

Automated testing/TDD

Linux

Amazon Web Services

Microservice design and architecture

CD/CI pipelines, Java, C++, Kotlin, Swift, JavaScript, HTML/CSS

Responsibilities:

Contribute opinions and make decisions as a team.

Be kind and considerate to opinions and needs of team members.

Work with product developers to design new features.

Help to formulate and write specifications.

Rapidly design, build, test, and iterate features.

Design and build new microservices.

Take personal responsibility for their work.

Research and test new technologies.

Interact directly with clients for feedback.

Ask questions and offer constructive criticism.

Have as much fun doing all the above as possible.

Desired Skills:

PHP

Git

MariaDB

MySQL

CD/CI

HTML

CSS

Backend Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

