Backend Developer – Gauteng Faerie Glen

Feb 13, 2024

Our client is looking for a talented and highly motivated backend software developer with a strong interest in backend development and a desire to work with large complicated systems.

Requirements:

  • Engineering / IT degree or similar
  • 2+ years’ industry experience – PHP 8, MySQL/MariaDB, GIT source control
  • Experience in designing databases, planning, and coding backend systems, and
    efficiently working through debugging and refactoring jobs.
  • Writing automated tests and proficiency at documentation.

Advantageous:

  • Elasticsearch (or related no-SQL DB experience)
  • REDIS (or other in-memory DB/caching solutions)
  • Automated testing/TDD
  • Linux
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Microservice design and architecture
  • CD/CI pipelines, Java, C++, Kotlin, Swift, JavaScript, HTML/CSS

Responsibilities:

  • Contribute opinions and make decisions as a team.
  • Be kind and considerate to opinions and needs of team members.
  • Work with product developers to design new features.
  • Help to formulate and write specifications.
  • Rapidly design, build, test, and iterate features.
  • Design and build new microservices.
  • Take personal responsibility for their work.
  • Research and test new technologies.
  • Interact directly with clients for feedback.
  • Ask questions and offer constructive criticism.
  • Have as much fun doing all the above as possible.

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • Git
  • MariaDB
  • MySQL
  • CD/CI
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Backend Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position