An exciting opportunity to join an Umhlanga based company as a BI Analyst. You will be responsible for enhancing and improving the top-line business understanding and decision-making processes by collecting, analyzing, and reporting data to the various business departments. The ideal candidate must be willing to travel to the office daily.

Responsibilities:

Create written reports and/or data visualisations that business stakeholders can use to monitor metrics and make decisions

Support the business operations in the following areas:

Accurate Reporting

Automation of manual processes

Analytical feedback to improve business productivity

Encourage and maintain a “customer service” philosophy within the BI team with business stakeholders

Translate business needs to technical specifications and deliver on the output

Debugging, monitoring and troubleshooting solutions

Continually look to improve resource requirements & advise the line manager of inefficiencies as they are encountered and work toward continuous improvement of systems that best serve business

Assist in the development of standardized tools, methodologies, and various business processes for the purpose of refining operational efficiency and identifying areas for improvement across business KPIs

Collect, sort, filter, analyse data and interpret the results to look for patterns and determine if the findings

Provide direction regarding patterns, trends, and market analysis to drive business decisions

Writing relational and multidimensional database queries

Building, implementing and supporting the BI solutions

Assist in problem resolution to the team through problem research

Perform administrative and other ad-hoc functions as and when required by the team

Requirements:

Matric

Degree, Diploma or IT related qualification

Minimum of 3 years of experience as a Business Intelligence Analyst or similar position preferred

Accounting/Finance experience preferred

Familiarity with reporting in sales, marketing, and other operational departments

Experience in working with the following tools:

Microsoft BI Tools (SQL/SSIS/SSRS/SSAS/Power BI)

MySQL

R / Python

Microsoft Excel

Knowledge of business processes and functional areas

Possess experience in all stages of BI project work (requirements, design, implementation, testing and deployment)

Experience in estimating solution development and delivering solutions against those estimates

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

Power BI

MySQL

Python

