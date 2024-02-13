BI Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal

An exciting opportunity to join an Umhlanga based company as a BI Analyst. You will be responsible for enhancing and improving the top-line business understanding and decision-making processes by collecting, analyzing, and reporting data to the various business departments. The ideal candidate must be willing to travel to the office daily.
Responsibilities:
- Create written reports and/or data visualisations that business stakeholders can use to monitor metrics and make decisions
- Support the business operations in the following areas:
- Accurate Reporting
- Automation of manual processes
- Analytical feedback to improve business productivity
- Encourage and maintain a “customer service” philosophy within the BI team with business stakeholders
- Translate business needs to technical specifications and deliver on the output
- Debugging, monitoring and troubleshooting solutions
- Continually look to improve resource requirements & advise the line manager of inefficiencies as they are encountered and work toward continuous improvement of systems that best serve business
- Assist in the development of standardized tools, methodologies, and various business processes for the purpose of refining operational efficiency and identifying areas for improvement across business KPIs
- Collect, sort, filter, analyse data and interpret the results to look for patterns and determine if the findings
- Provide direction regarding patterns, trends, and market analysis to drive business decisions
- Writing relational and multidimensional database queries
- Building, implementing and supporting the BI solutions
- Assist in problem resolution to the team through problem research
- Perform administrative and other ad-hoc functions as and when required by the team
Requirements:
- Matric
- Degree, Diploma or IT related qualification
- Minimum of 3 years of experience as a Business Intelligence Analyst or similar position preferred
- Accounting/Finance experience preferred
- Familiarity with reporting in sales, marketing, and other operational departments
- Experience in working with the following tools:
- Microsoft BI Tools (SQL/SSIS/SSRS/SSAS/Power BI)
- MySQL
- R / Python
- Microsoft Excel
- Knowledge of business processes and functional areas
- Possess experience in all stages of BI project work (requirements, design, implementation, testing and deployment)
- Experience in estimating solution development and delivering solutions against those estimates
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SSIS
- SSRS
- SSAS
- Power BI
- MySQL
- Python