Blockchain Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Join the Future of Technology! Blockchain Developer Opportunity in Johannesburg!

Are you a passionate and skilled Blockchain Developer looking to make your mark in the dynamic world of decentralized technology?

We have an exciting opportunity for you in the vibrant city of Johannesburg!

Candidate Requirements

Professionals in this specialty have expertise in translating IT requirements in the

design, development, and assembly of components to create custom information

systems.

They work in an agile way to translate user stories to well-structured code and unit

tests, in an internal or external Client billable services and implementation

environment.

In this specialty, they demonstrate their capability to provide the skills to deal with

blockchain (e.g. Hyperledger Fabric, Ethereum

Desired Skills:

Blockchain

Hyperledger

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

