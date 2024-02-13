Join the Future of Technology! Blockchain Developer Opportunity in Johannesburg!
Are you a passionate and skilled Blockchain Developer looking to make your mark in the dynamic world of decentralized technology?
We have an exciting opportunity for you in the vibrant city of Johannesburg!
Candidate Requirements
- Professionals in this specialty have expertise in translating IT requirements in the
design, development, and assembly of components to create custom information
systems.
- They work in an agile way to translate user stories to well-structured code and unit
tests, in an internal or external Client billable services and implementation
environment.
- In this specialty, they demonstrate their capability to provide the skills to deal with
blockchain (e.g. Hyperledger Fabric, Ethereum
Desired Skills:
- Blockchain
- Hyperledger
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years