Business Analyst

One of our favorite companies based in Cape Town is on the look-out for a Business Analyst! The Business Analyst will be responsible for analyzing business requirements and processes, developing, and implementing business analysis strategies, and communicating with stakeholders to ensure successful project outcomes.

Experience Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Finance, or related field

Experience in creating and implementing business analysis strategies and methodologies

Experience in the financial planning industry is a plus

Should you meet the requirements for this position, we encourage you to apply today!

Alternatively, you can visit our website at Mass Staffing Projects, where you can view our contact number.

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Business

