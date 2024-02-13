Business Analyst (Institutional; Namibia) – Remote Remote

Exciting opportunity to join a top asset manager in Windhoek, Namibia, as a Business Analyst (Institutional Clients).
The Business Analyst will be responsible for ensuring professional service delivery to the firm’s institutional client base.
The role will focus on two core areas:
- In-depth research and analysis with a focus on problem solving.
- Client servicing and business development, assisting in the growth of the firm through identifying new opportunities.
The role will suit:
- Namibian citizen
- Business / Commerce degree (e.g. accounting, actuarial, economics, investments, finance, statistics)
- CA (NAM) / CFA (advantageous)
- 2+ years’ experience in financial services
- Ability to research, analyse, synthesise and present information in a meaningful manner.
- Excellent attention to detail
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Must be able to work flexible hours and travel (national/international). Own transport and a valid drivers’ license essential.
About The Employer:
Highly rated Asset manager.