Business Analyst (Institutional; Namibia) – Remote Remote

Exciting opportunity to join a top asset manager in Windhoek, Namibia, as a Business Analyst (Institutional Clients).

The Business Analyst will be responsible for ensuring professional service delivery to the firm’s institutional client base.

The role will focus on two core areas:

In-depth research and analysis with a focus on problem solving. Client servicing and business development, assisting in the growth of the firm through identifying new opportunities.

The role will suit:

Namibian citizen

Business / Commerce degree (e.g. accounting, actuarial, economics, investments, finance, statistics)

CA (NAM) / CFA (advantageous)

2+ years’ experience in financial services

Ability to research, analyse, synthesise and present information in a meaningful manner.

Excellent attention to detail

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Must be able to work flexible hours and travel (national/international). Own transport and a valid drivers’ license essential.

About The Employer:

Highly rated Asset manager.

