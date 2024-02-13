Business Intelligence Analyst

Overview:

Our client is seeking to hire a Business Intelligence Analyst to assist the Head of Product/Business Intelligence Analyst. The responsibilities for this position are divided between two major business units – one involving the management around product and all commercials, and the other managing, maintaining, and the creation of new internal reports.

Responsibilities:

Assist with the realizing and managing of company budgets and the upkeep on the Income Statement

Involved with multiple brands held by the business, duties include: Demand planning Cost structuring, pricing and forecasting models Assist with Business Plans across brands Supply chain management Future business planning Product mixgrowth planning Business development Managing/tracking stock on hand Maintaining sell out data

From an internal relational database management perspective, duties include:

Centralization of reports across all organizational divisions Managing data retrieval and analysis



Requirements:

A minimum of 1 – 2 years’ experience in the FMCG or hi-technology environment

Relevant Accounting/Finance degree

Strong Excel skills

SAP Business One experience is advantageous

Advanced Computer literacy skills

Demonstrated ability to work on multiple initiatives at the same time

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Business Planning

Excel

SAP Business One

