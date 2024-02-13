Overview:
Our client is seeking to hire a Business Intelligence Analyst to assist the Head of Product/Business Intelligence Analyst. The responsibilities for this position are divided between two major business units – one involving the management around product and all commercials, and the other managing, maintaining, and the creation of new internal reports.
Responsibilities:
- Assist with the realizing and managing of company budgets and the upkeep on the Income Statement
- Involved with multiple brands held by the business, duties include:
- Demand planning
- Cost structuring, pricing and forecasting models
- Assist with Business Plans across brands
- Supply chain management
- Future business planning
- Product mixgrowth planning
- Business development
- Managing/tracking stock on hand
- Maintaining sell out data
- From an internal relational database management perspective, duties include:
- Centralization of reports across all organizational divisions
- Managing data retrieval and analysis
Requirements:
- A minimum of 1 – 2 years’ experience in the FMCG or hi-technology environment
- Relevant Accounting/Finance degree
- Strong Excel skills
- SAP Business One experience is advantageous
- Advanced Computer literacy skills
- Demonstrated ability to work on multiple initiatives at the same time
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Business Planning
- Excel
- SAP Business One