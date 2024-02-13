Business Intelligence Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Feb 13, 2024

Overview:

Our client is seeking to hire a Business Intelligence Analyst to assist the Head of Product/Business Intelligence Analyst. The responsibilities for this position are divided between two major business units – one involving the management around product and all commercials, and the other managing, maintaining, and the creation of new internal reports.

Responsibilities:

  • Assist with the realizing and managing of company budgets and the upkeep on the Income Statement
  • Involved with multiple brands held by the business, duties include:
    • Demand planning
    • Cost structuring, pricing and forecasting models
    • Assist with Business Plans across brands
    • Supply chain management
    • Future business planning
    • Product mixgrowth planning
    • Business development
    • Managing/tracking stock on hand
    • Maintaining sell out data
  • From an internal relational database management perspective, duties include:
    • Centralization of reports across all organizational divisions
    • Managing data retrieval and analysis

Requirements:

  • A minimum of 1 – 2 years’ experience in the FMCG or hi-technology environment
  • Relevant Accounting/Finance degree
  • Strong Excel skills
  • SAP Business One experience is advantageous
  • Advanced Computer literacy skills
  • Demonstrated ability to work on multiple initiatives at the same time

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Business Planning
  • Excel
  • SAP Business One

