Computer Technician

We are looking for Technicians to upgrade our systems for a period of up to six months. A valid drivers License, A+, N+, clean criminal record and minimum 2 years experience with proper reeence will secure the job. No chance takers. The project is all over the country. You must be well behaved, be able to communictae with difficult clients. It is open to all racial groups, it is not a BEEE

Desired Skills:

Matric

A+

N+

Drivers License and Own transport

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

We are a SMME with offices around the country. Our core business is Technology with more emohasis on Network. Our client wants to upgrade and deploy new systems around the country. Interested people can apply. We are equal opportunity company.

