Cyber Security Specialist

PURPOSE OF THE JOB
The incumbent will be responsible for the optimization, monitoring, and support of internal and client facing Security & Systems, both on-premises and in the Azure and Office 365 cloud-based environments.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES, AMONGST OTHERS INCLUDE:
- Safely provision, deploy, manage, monitor, optimize, and decommission Azure and Office 365 and on[1]premises related systems and services.
- Follow best practice methodology for systems, cloud, architecture, and cyber security
- Developing and implementing information security related processes/systems/services through project work.
- Providing input to disaster recovery plans.
- Performing risk assessments and recommending information and cyber security controls and technical measures (e.g., firewalls, data encryption).
- Planning and implementing information and cybersecurity measures to protect computer systems, networks, and data.
- Support all Samwumed IS Infrastructure, perform project work and weekly and monthly reporting.
- Contribute and participate in information security awareness drives and campaigns.
QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE
- BSc Computer Science Degree or Diploma (NQF 7) equivalent
- Minimum of 8 – 10 years’ experience as a Systems Administrator (both on-premises and cloud) (essential).
- MCSE, Azure and Office 365 Certification
- Security+, CEH, CISA, CISSP, OSCP
- Knowledge of IT Service & Operation Management (ITSM & ITOM) tools and processes (Essential).
- Knowledge of IT service management SLAs (Essential).
- Knowledge of ITIL and or COBIT frameworks (Essential).
Desired Skills:
- azure
- cloud
- cyber security