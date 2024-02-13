Cyber Security Specialist – Western Cape Athlone

Feb 13, 2024

PURPOSE OF THE JOB
The incumbent will be responsible for the optimization, monitoring, and support of internal and client facing Security & Systems, both on-premises and in the Azure and Office 365 cloud-based environments.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES, AMONGST OTHERS INCLUDE:

  • Safely provision, deploy, manage, monitor, optimize, and decommission Azure and Office 365 and on[1]premises related systems and services.
  • Follow best practice methodology for systems, cloud, architecture, and cyber security
  • Developing and implementing information security related processes/systems/services through project work.
  • Providing input to disaster recovery plans.
  • Performing risk assessments and recommending information and cyber security controls and technical measures (e.g., firewalls, data encryption).
  • Planning and implementing information and cybersecurity measures to protect computer systems, networks, and data.
  • Support all Samwumed IS Infrastructure, perform project work and weekly and monthly reporting.
  • Contribute and participate in information security awareness drives and campaigns.

QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE

  • BSc Computer Science Degree or Diploma (NQF 7) equivalent
  • Minimum of 8 – 10 years’ experience as a Systems Administrator (both on-premises and cloud) (essential).
  • MCSE, Azure and Office 365 Certification
  • Security+, CEH, CISA, CISSP, OSCP
  • Knowledge of IT Service & Operation Management (ITSM & ITOM) tools and processes (Essential).
  • Knowledge of IT service management SLAs (Essential).
  • Knowledge of ITIL and or COBIT frameworks (Essential).

Desired Skills:

  • azure
  • cloud
  • cyber security

