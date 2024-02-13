Data Scientist (Level 3)

Feb 13, 2024

QUALIFICATION

  • Complete Accredited Professional Exams (Qualified Actuary) OR In the process of completing Accredited Professional Exams

EXPERIENCE

  • Risk and Governance
  • Data environment (3 – 5 years)
  • Junior specialist level (1 – 2 years)
  • Credit, Pricing, Marketing, CVM, Trading etc
  • Online reputation platforms and new media technologies
  • Na ve Bayes, Support Vector Machines, Classifications, Boosting Algorithms, Time Series, Feature Engineering and Dimensionality Reduction

Desired Skills:

  • Risk Management
  • Governance
  • Credit
  • Pricing
  • Marketing
  • CVM
  • Trading

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Masters

Learn more/Apply for this position