Delphi Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Prior experience with software lifecycle and integrated development environment (IDE) is essential. Your responsibilities require you to be proficient in Java, database connectivity, shell scripting, development of web applications, and studio troubleshooting. You also need Embarcadero Delphi knowledge.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Take programming projects through to completion according to project standards and user satisfaction. Responsible for the delivery of small to large projects. Lead medium-sized projects with one or more additional resources through to completion. Perform task breakdown, and task allocation among available resources, provide guidance to resources and ensure the whole team succeeds. Projects may support multiple departments and Ilitch-owned companies.

Assist in prioritizing projects and competing user requests. Work individually and as a team with business unit leaders to define and document requirements and obtain formal sign-offs. Provide analytical and problem-solving expertise to resolve business and systems issues. Proactively identify and provide recommendations on solutions for gaps in business processes and systems.

Develop and ensure the team develops software following corporate standards for, the design, development, testing, and support of software, systems, and applications.

Provide supervisory oversight to LCE developers as well as external resources located locally or off-shore. Assist all developers in producing excellent quality code focusing on stability, scalability, security and maintainability.

Conduct formal design and code reviews for others’ work.

Coordinate with QA to develop integration test plans, test conditions, and expected test results.

Work with end users to understand requests or discuss alternatives.

Work individually and with a project team to resolve system issues and respond to suggestions for improvements.

Provide support individually for production applications including on-call after-hours support on a rotational basis. Ensure the team is providing outstanding support and continuously develops and maintains support documentation.

Mentor less-experienced developers in problem-solving, software development, corporate processes and practices. Cross-training colleagues.

Develop estimates for programming project completion and formal project plans for individual and team projects. Work with junior developers on developing estimates and plans.

Keep pace with business trends, standards, and best practices in your area of expertise, contributing to continuous improvement for the department and overall.

Participates in systems evaluation and vendor selection processes.

Begin to develop a solid understanding of business operations and needs.

Desired Skills:

Database systems

Software design

Delphi

About The Employer:

Discovery is a proudly South African-founded financial services organisation that operates in the healthcare, life insurance, short-term insurance, long-term savings, banking and wellness markets.

